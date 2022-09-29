ECISD: 2 students arrested for in-school threats

One student threatened to shoot a coach and the other threatened to shoot up their school.

ODESSA, Texas — Two Ector County ISD students were charged on Thursday for making threats in schools, according to a district spokesperson.

One eighth grade student at Wilson & Young Middle School was arrested for threatening to shoot a coach.

Another eighth grader at the Alternative Center told a student he would bring a gun to school and shoot up the campus. A teacher overheard the threat and reported it.

Neither student was in possession of a weapon when the threats were made.

Both are charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or a bus, a class A misdemeanor.