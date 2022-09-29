ECISD: 2 students arrested for in-school threats

ODESSA, Texas —
Two Ector County ISD students were charged on Thursday for making threats in schools, according to a district spokesperson.
One eighth grade student at Wilson & Young Middle School was arrested for threatening to shoot a coach.
Another eighth grader at the Alternative Center told a student he would bring a gun to school and shoot up the campus. A teacher overheard the threat and reported it.
Neither student was in possession of a weapon when the threats were made.
Both are charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or a bus, a class A misdemeanor.
In a press release, ECISD took time to remind the public that every threat is taken seriously, and that criminal charges will be pressed, and school discipline will be used as necessary.