x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

ECISD: 2 students arrested for in-school threats

One student threatened to shoot a coach and the other threatened to shoot up their school.

ODESSA, Texas —

Two Ector County ISD students were charged on Thursday for making threats in schools, according to a district spokesperson.

One eighth grade student at Wilson & Young Middle School was arrested for threatening to shoot a coach.

Another eighth grader at the Alternative Center told a student he would bring a gun to school and shoot up the campus. A teacher overheard the threat and reported it.

Neither student was in possession of a weapon when the threats were made.

Both are charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or a bus, a class A misdemeanor.

In a press release, ECISD took time to remind the public that every threat is taken seriously, and that criminal charges will be pressed, and school discipline will be used as necessary.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Odessa man pleads guilty to murder, injury to a child

Before You Leave, Check This Out