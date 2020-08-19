Driver arrested in Big Spring hit and run

Big Spring police say the driver hit a 61-year-old man on a motorized scooter and failed to stop and help him.

BIG SPRING, Texas — A Big Spring man is in jail following a hit and run Tuesday.

Police responded to the 3100 Block of W. Highway 80 around 7:38 p.m. on August 18 in reference to a vehicle pedestrian accident.

Officers found a 61-year-old man on a motorized scooter who had been struck by a car.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle did not stop and help the man but instead fled the scene.

The Big Spring Fire Department and EMS took the victim to Scenic Mountain Medical Center. He was later transferred to UMC in Lubbock.

Officers later found Wilie Gray, 22, had gone to the Law Enforcement Center and stated he was the driver who struck the man.

Upon investigating, police determined probable cause and arrested Gray. He has been charged with accident involving personal injury or death.