DPS looking for Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive out of Pecos

Jose Hernandez was arrested for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He bonded out in 2021 and has not been seen since.

PECOS, Texas — Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Texas DPS, the Reeves County Sheriff's Office and the Pecos Police Department are searching for Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31.

DPS has placed Hernandez on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list.

Hernandez was arrested by the Pecos Police Department on March 17, 2021 for two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

After his arrest he bonded out immediately and has not been seen since.

Two warrants for his arrest were issued on June 4 by the Reeves County Sheriff Office.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male weighing around 215 pounds, with a height of 5'11". He has ties to Pecos, Mission and Alton.

DPS says Hernandez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information leading to his arrest could be eligible for up to a $3,000 reward.