DPS confirms active shooter reports are "complete hoax"

According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, the man who made the false report has been arrested.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Despite reports on social media, there are no reports on an active shooter in the Permian Basin.

DPS officials have called the situation a "complete hoax".

According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, the call originally came in about a kidnapping and shots fired. The man who made the false report has been arrested.

Police have not identified the man at this time.

No civilians or officers have been shot and all officers are accounted for in Midland County and Upton County as well as DPS.

In the event of an active shooter situation, there would be an alert sent out to smart phones in the area.

The active shooter alert system was put in place in September 2021 after being passed by the Texas Legislature under the "Leilah Hernadez Act", named after the youngest person killed in the August 2019 Midland-Odessa mass shooting.