Crime

DPS: Authorities are looking for inmate who escaped from Mitchell County Jail

The inmate, Pedro Martinez, is not reported to be dangerous, but the public is urged to be cautious.
Credit: Scurry County Sheriff's Office

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Mitchell County Jail Tuesday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Pedro Martinez, 44, escaped at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday. He was in the jail on drug trafficking charges.

Martinez is 5’8” and 180 lbs., with brown eyes, black hair with facial hair. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and white with orange stripes pants with a white undershirt.

Colorado City residents and the surrounding area are urged to stay indoors, ensure that all vehicles are locked and keys secured and homes and outbuildings are locked.

If you see something suspicious or spot Martinez, call 911 in an emergency, 325-728-5261 for the sheriff’s office or 325-728-5294 for the police department.

Urgent Notice: Officials this morning are searching for an escaped prisoner in Colorado City. He is considered to be...

Posted by Colorado City Police Department on Tuesday, October 4, 2022

