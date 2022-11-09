DPS asking for help locating semi-truck involved in deadly hit and run

The semi-truck is believed to be a white cab truck with a flatbed trailer carrying four to five joints of large pipe. It may have left side damage.

ANDREWS, Texas — Texas Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help locating semi-truck involved in a deadly hit and run crash.

According to DPS, a red Ford Expedition was traveling on SH 176 about 12:32 p.m. on Wednesday.

The SUV was struck by a semi-truck who fled the scene traveling east.

DPS believes the semi-truck to be a white cab truck with a flatbed trailer carrying four to five joints of large pipe.

It may also have left side damage and red paint transferred from the SUV.

DPS confirmed the crash was deadly but did not say who or how many people have died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Texas DPS at 432-498-2131 or the Andrews Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.