DPS arrests barricaded suspect for possession of child porn

While officers were executing a search warrant, the man barricaded himself inside his apartment.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man charged with child pornography has been arrested after DPS says he barricaded himself inside his apartment Tuesday morning.

DPS, the Texas Ranger, West Texas Region 4- Special Response Team and Odessa Texas Highway Patrol Troopers executed a search warrant for Leroy Wallace, 50 around 9:30 a.m.

While officers were executing the warrant, Wallace proceeded to barricade himself inside his residence at the Springwood Apartments.

Texas Ranger negotiators and an Ector County Mental Health Services Counselor communicated with Wallace and he was taken into custody without any injuries.