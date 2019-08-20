LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies want the public to be alert after two inmates escaped Liberty County Jail Tuesday morning.

Captain Ken Defoor with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said he believes the inmates escaped between midnight and 6 a.m. through a fence they cut open with bolt cutters.

At this time, the search has been concentrated to the east side of the jail.

The inmates are Clay Sterling Harvey, 44, and Chance Marshall Hunt, 28.

Harvey is a white man that is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 193 pounds. He is from the Nederland area and was in jail on a charge of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, as well as other felony charges. Hunt is a white man that is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He is from the Beaumont area and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and other felony charges.

Captain Defoor believes their escape was planned because the inmates are not cellmates, but they do stay in the same pod of the jail.

Several law enforcement agencies are assisting with the search for the inmates, including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice who is using tracking dogs from the TDCJ Hightower Unit. The Texas Rangers are also assisting.

No schools have been placed on locked down.

Officials said please do not approach these individuals. They are considered to be dangerous and part of a group of people that are known for hostility, according to Captain Defoor.

It is not known if they are armed.

If you see them, please call Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

