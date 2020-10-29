DNA, fingerprints lead to arrest of Midland man in Odessa, Lubbock and Abilene bank robberies

If convicted, the Midland man will face up to 20 years in federal prison.

MIDLAND, Texas — The FBI has charged a Midland man in bank robberies in Odessa, Lubbock and Abilene.

Kenneth Hoyd Seabourne, 57, was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with one count of bank robbery.

Seabourne made his first appearance before a judge on Oct. 29.

According to the FBI, an unidentified man entered the Prosperity Bank in Odessa and demanded money.

The man, wearing a tie, white button up, pants, tennis shoes, sunglasses, rubber gloves and a PPE mask, passed a note to the teller that said "All $ in Bag! I am armed. No Dye Packs no Bait $."

The suspect then fled the scene with several thousand dollars.

Odessa officers later saw a man matching the suspect's description discarding rubber gloves and clothing. The officers recovered the item and send them to TxDPS' Safety Crime Laboratory where they were able to retrieve genetic material to put on file.

26 days later, a similar man entered the First Abilene Federal Credit Union and passed a similar note to the teller. He then pointed what appeared to be a gun at the teller and threatened to kill if he didn't get money.

The suspect then fled the scene in a white Ford Explorer after demanding the note back.

16 days later the same man allegedly entered People's Bank in Lubbock, passing another note to the teller matching the others.

He then left the scene in a similar Ford Explorer but did not demand the note back.

Forensics investigators with Lubbock PD recovered fingerprints from the last note which matched the fingerprints on file from the gloves.

Officials also found a white Ford Explorer registered in Seabourne's name.