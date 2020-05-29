FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County community is mourning the loss of a well-liked deputy constable who was mistakenly shot by a sheriff’s deputy in the Sienna Plantation subdivision overnight.

Precinct 4 Deputy Caleb Rule, 37, is being remembered as a mentor, a great boss and a family man.

“He was extremely dedicated to the job,” said Precinct 4 Constable Trevor Nehls. “He was a devoted husband, a devoted father and he spoke often of his family and his love for his family.”

Deputy Rule leaves a wife and four children, ages 13 to 18. His oldest daughter is scheduled to graduate from high school tonight.

“We are heartbroken over this,” FBCSO Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “This is an absolute tragedy.”

Rule and three deputies from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious person call around 1:45 a.m.

A resident called saying she saw someone running down the street who looked suspicious.

The FBCSO deputies entered the home in the 3900 block of Chestnut Bend.through an open back door, the sheriff said. The sheriff’s deputy mistook the deputy constable for a prowler and opened fire, hitting Rule in the chest. His bulletproof vest wasn’t enough to protect him.

Deputy Rule was flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital but he didn’t survive.

Constable Nehls said the two agencies share a radio system and it’s not uncommon to answer calls together. It's not clear what went wrong.

Nehls said Rule, who was assigned to the River Stone subdivision, had an outgoing personality and loved engaging with the community.

“He had a love for the community he served,” Nehls said.

Rule was a veteran law enforcement officer in Fort Bend County. He had been with the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office for nine months and served previously for 14 years with the Missouri City Police Department.

As is routine, all three sheriff’s deputies involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave as Texas Rangers conduct an investigation.

“We are praying for everyone involved and will have chaplains available for whoever needs them, regardless of what agency they’re with.”

Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George has order that flags be flown at half-staff.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna

KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.