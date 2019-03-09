LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A 14-year-old has confessed to shooting and killing five members of his family on Monday night in Alabama, the sheriff's office said.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office tweeted that five people were shot at a home in Elkmont, a few miles south of the Tennessee border. Three died at the scene and two others were airlifted in critical condition.

The department tweeted again early Tuesday morning that the two critical patients had died and that the 14-year-old who initially called police confessed to the shooting. The child was helping deputies find the 9mm handgun used in the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

WAFF-TV reports the people killed are the boy's father, stepmother and his siblings, according to the sheriff. The boy reportedly claimed when he called police, he was downstairs and heard shooting upstairs.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.