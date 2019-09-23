DENVER — Police are investigating an assault on a Denver Public Schools bus Wednesday, according to a probable cause statement from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Brandi Martin, 32, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault of an at-risk adult.

Officers responded to the incident in the 2900 block of North Kearney Street about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18. They interviewed the bus driver and the bus aide who said they were driving when some of the students on the bus became unruly, according to the probable cause statement.

The driver pulled over in the area of 29th Avenue and Kearney Street and was met by parents who had been alerted to a disturbance, according to the document.

Martin boarded the bus through the emergency exit and attacked the driver and driver's assistant, according to the probable cause statement.

RELATED: More handcuffed cases than initially reported by Denver Public Schools

Martin "repeatedly struck the victim in the face with a closed fist," the statement said. Officers confirmed that information through a witness who recorded the incident, the statement said.

The victim was over 70 years old and was considered at-risk, according to police. He sustained "visible injuries" to his face and was taken to Denver Health for treatment, according to the statement.

Denver police said the incident is still under investigation.

RELATED: Student accused of stabbing staff at Denver elementary school

Denver Public Schools said its Department of Safety was investigating the incident. As part of their investigation, they were reviewing video footage, including footage from the camera on the bus.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS