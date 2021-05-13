Denver City PD looking for man wanted for questioning in Attempted Murder Investigation

The Denver City Police Department is currently looking for 35-year-old Hispanic Male, Heraldo Martinez.

DENVER CITY, Texas — The Denver City Police Department is currently looking for 35-year-old Hispanic Male, Heraldo Martinez. He is wanted for questioning in an Attempted Murder investigation, according to information released by Chief David Hennigan.

He could be driving a gray 2009 Nissan Maxima with New Mexico buyer tags 17T842704, or Texas plates KNN 0958, according to police.