Denver City PD looking for man wanted for questioning in Attempted Murder Investigation

Credit: Denver City Police Department

DENVER CITY, Texas —

The Denver City Police Department is currently looking for 35-year-old Hispanic Male, Heraldo Martinez. He is wanted for questioning in an Attempted Murder investigation, according to information released by Chief David Hennigan. 

He could be driving a gray 2009 Nissan Maxima with New Mexico buyer tags 17T842704, or Texas plates KNN 0958, according to police. 

Police did not say that he was a suspect at this time. This is all the information we have on this developing situation. Check back later for more details.