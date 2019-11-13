ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are looking for a man wanted for robbing several people inside of an inn.

The unknown suspect went to the Deluxe Inn on Grant on October 22 and pointed a handgun at several people inside of the building, demanding the people hand over their property

After the man took the property, he then fled the scene. He was last seen running east towards Grant Avenue.

If you have any information related to this case including the suspect's identity, you are asked to call Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4609 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-35008.

Odessa police department

RELATED: Odessa police looking for suspect who robbed Academy Sports at gun point

RELATED: Criminals may be banned from being near guns in New Zealand