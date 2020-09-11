McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said they found the victim this morning east of Riesel in a vehicle.

RIESEL, Texas — McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said a woman shot and killed her 17-year-old son Monday morning.

McNamara said Garrett Hunt was found in a vehicle east of Riesel with multiple gunshot wounds. Hunt was in the passenger seat. He was on his way to school.

McNamara said they arrested Hunt's mother, Sarah Hunt. He said the woman was arrested while walking back into Riesel.

The mother and son were riding in the vehicle together but McNamara did not say if Sarah was driving.

Hunt will be charged with murder, McNamara said. He said investigators did not know what led up to the shooting.

The mother and son had just recently moved to Riesel but have family who lives in the area, McNamara said.

McNamara said the vehicle was spotted by a passing driver who called it into police.

"It's a very said situation," McNamara said. "I don't know how else to describe it. We're going to be working overtime trying to sort this one out."

The vehicle was found around 8 a.m. off Farm-to-Market Road 1860 near the Lions Club, Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow said.