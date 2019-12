ODESSA, Texas — Around 5:38P.M. on Tuesday evening, the Ector County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting in the 16100 block of West University.

Upon arrival deputies found a deceased male.

A female was then detained with charges expected to follow.

Deputies believe that the shooting was due to a family disturbance.

The next of kin has yet to be notified and the investigation is still ongoing.

Updates will be provided as they become available.