DPS investigating deadly hit and run involving motorcycle Ector County

The crash killed the motorcycle driver and passenger.
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — DPS is investigating a deadly hit and run crash from Sunday evening.

The crash involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a motorcycle.

According to the initial investigation, Kristofer Goodrum, 40, and Jessica Goodrum, 38 of Midland were traveling eastbound on University approaching Sycamore St.

The silver truck was traveling westbound on University at the same time when the driver failed to yield right of way and struck the motorcycle.

The truck driver fled the scene and DPS has still not identified them.

Both people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash, especially the registered owner of the truck, is asked to call 432-49802100.

