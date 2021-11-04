HPD releases surveillance video, sketch of man wanted in deadly shooting outside Dave & Buster's

If you recognize the man in this image or his vehicle, please call HPD homicide detectives at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released a sketch and surveillance video of a man wanted in connection to a deadly robbery outside a Dave & Buster’s earlier this month.

Miguel Vasquez, 37, was shot and killed around 10 p.m. on April 4 at the Marq’E Entertainment Center along the Katy Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said he and his family had been inside the Dave & Buster's for several hours before the shooting.

According to investigators, Vasquez and his young daughter where next to the family's Cadillac SUV when they were approached by a man who attempted to rob Vasquez at gunpoint in the parking lot.

They said the gunman shot Vasquez and then left in a vehicle of unknown make and model.

Vasquez was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His daughter was not injured.

Investigators are now hoping someone will be able to identify the suspect or recognize his vehicle from the surveillance footage.