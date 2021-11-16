Customs and Border Patrol arrest woman for sex trafficking of children

The woman, who had an outstanding warrant, was arrested at the Presidio point of entry.

PRESIDIO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers have arrested a woman for sex trafficking of children.

The woman was not identified by officials, but CBP said she was a 45-year-old U.S. citizen.

Officers discovered the woman had an outstanding warrant when conducting an inspection of the vehicle she and four others were traveling in from Mexico to the Presidio point of entry.

The woman was taken into custody by CBP before being transferred into the care of the Presidio Police Department.