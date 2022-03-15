Gunman taken down by 2 MMA fighters inside Houston sushi restaurant, HPD says

Nearly 40 to 50 people were inside the restaurant when police say the suspect pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the ceiling.

HOUSTON — Two MMA fighters helped take down a gunman inside a Houston restaurant late Monday night, according to witnesses.

According to Houston police, they got a panic alarm call at about 11:30 p.m. from the RA Sushi in the 3900 block of Westheimer Road. At about the same time, they said they received several calls about a shooting in progress at the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they said the suspect had been taken into custody by two customers.

"We were pretty much eating and the next thing you know, you just hear a pop," said Patrick Robinson, one of the fighters that tackled the suspect. "Me and my buddy, we ran to the shooter... got him down, strangled him, took the gun from him... call the police and they got him."

Robinson says their mixed martial arts skills helped them spring into action before the shooting got worse.

"We fight for a living, so it was just quick instincts," Robinson said.

Police said there were about 40 to 50 people inside the restaurant when a 24-year-old man at the bar pulled out a gun and fired one shot in the air. They said the bullet hit the ceiling and no injuries were reported.

"If it wasn't for the quick thinking of the good Samaritan taking the gun away, who knows what could have happened," HPD Sgt. Ricardo Salas said. "We're very thankful the citizen helped us out."

According to reports, the other MMA fighter was Kevin Holland.

He also chased down a suspected car thief back in October, according to a Twitter post.

Earlier this am, like minutes ago, Kevin Holland apprehended a guy who was in the process of stealing someone’s car in his neighborhood, per his coach @cd_powertrain. Chased him down and stayed with him till the cops showed up. https://t.co/KzR9BAe6Mc pic.twitter.com/KkhKAHOPEU — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 4, 2021

As for the suspect, the 24-year-old man was taken into custody.

Investigators say the suspect didn't say much when they asked him why he pulled out the gun and fired it, but they believe he may have been high after finding drugs on him.

The gunman could be charged with possession of a stolen gun and illegally discharging a firearm, police said.

