Culberson County Sheriff's Office arrests illegal migrants after a high speed chase near Van Horn

Officers were able to capture all six men after the migrants tried fleeing into the desert on foot.

VAN HORN, Texas — Six illegal migrants were arrested by officers after a high speed chase near Van Horn.

The truck with the illegal migrants came to a crashings stop about 54 miles north of Van Horn on Texas Hwy 54 after the driver exited the Hwy to avoid road spikes.

Soon after the crash, the six men fled the truck and looked to escape on foot until they were captured by officers in the desert.

There were no injuries during this incident.