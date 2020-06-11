x
Crime Stoppers ask for help in identifying male suspect in theft case

Big Spring/Howard County are offering up to 1,000 dollars in rewards.
MIDLAND, Texas — Big Springs Howard County Crime Stoppers are asking for help to identify a male suspect. 

About a month ago, the unidentified male was seen on surveillance footage going into a Quick Track convenience store and robbing a display containing electric cigarettes. 

According to the Facebook post, the subject was wearing white shoes, grey sweatpants, blue hoodie and a black sweatshirt over the hoodie. 

The Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information on the suspect. 

If you have any information, you can call the tips line at 432-263-8477 or you can use the new P3tips.com software.