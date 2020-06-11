Crime Stoppers ask for help in identifying male suspect in theft case

MIDLAND, Texas — Big Springs Howard County Crime Stoppers are asking for help to identify a male suspect.
About a month ago, the unidentified male was seen on surveillance footage going into a Quick Track convenience store and robbing a display containing electric cigarettes.
According to the Facebook post, the subject was wearing white shoes, grey sweatpants, blue hoodie and a black sweatshirt over the hoodie.
The Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information on the suspect.
If you have any information, you can call the tips line at 432-263-8477 or you can use the new P3tips.com software.