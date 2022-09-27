Odessa couple accused in death of infant indicted by grand jury

Gammage is also accused of tampering with a witness in connection to the baby's death.

ODESSA, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from previous coverage of this case.)

An Odessa couple accused of killing their baby have now been indicted by a grand jury.

Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were arrested back in July. Both parents are charged with injury to a child while Gammage is also accused of capital murder.

The indictments state that Gammage repeatedly struck the child, choked him and broke his hyoid bone, which contributed to his death.

Gammage has also been indicted on another charge, tampering with a witness. According to the indictment, Gammage attempted to coerce a woman into witholding or falsifying testimony concerning his role in the infant's death.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gammage told police he had "accidentally" dropped the baby after tossing him up into the air several times.

Both parents noticed bruising and swelling on the child afterwards but did not take him to a doctor or seek any sort of medical treatment.