CHARLOTTE, Texas — Police in Charlotte, Texas arrested a man they said is a convicted sex offender. According to the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office, Adam Roberts was arrested and charged on an outstanding warrant for failing to show up in District Court. The Sheriff's Office had charged him with Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration in 2016.

Roberts was spotted by an Atascosa County Sheriff's Office constable shortly after the opening of a new splash pad in Charlotte. There was extra presence from the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office because of the large number of kids expected to be in attendance, the department said. They said they had been keeping an eye out for him in the small town.

Roberts was convicted in 2007 in Illinois for Sexual Assault of a Child, an 8 year old girl.

Charlotte is about 47 miles south and west of San Antonio. The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook, reassuring families that the new splash pad is safe and will be patrolled heavily.