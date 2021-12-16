Convicted murderer arrested in failed smuggling attempt

The convicted murderer was taken in with four other people.

ALPINE, Texas — Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Alpine station arrested a convicted murderer and Mexican citizen, along with four other people, in a failed smuggling attempt Wednesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents made the arrests at the Highway 118 Border Patrol checkpoint that morning. After the five people were taken in, agents discovered one of them had previously been convicted of murder and felony assault, and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The conviction occurred on April 12, 2001 at a district court in Arapahoe County, Colorado.