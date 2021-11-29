Closing arguments to begin in Sutherland Springs church shooting trial

A total of 26 people died in that shooting in 2017 at First Baptist Church. Over the summer, a judge ruled the Air Force is partially liable.

SAN ANTONIO — Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in a trial centered around the mass shooting at a Sutherland Springs church.

A gunman killed 26 people and wounded 22 others during a Sunday service at the First Baptist Church in 2017.

Earlier this year, a judge ruled the Air Force partially liable because it failed to register the gunman's assault conviction from his time in the Air Force in a national database. It may have prevented him from buying the guns he used in the mass shooting.

The trial will determine damages for the survivors and families of the victims.