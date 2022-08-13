Clinton Young, former death row inmate, arrested while in Mississippi 'for same offense'

The Clinton Young Foundation released the info late Friday night, saying they would do what they could to get him out as fast as possible.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Former death row inmate Clinton Young has been arrested again, according to the Clinton Young Foundation.

According to the foundation's website, prosecutors obtained a second indictment in Harrison County, Texas. Young was arrested in Mississippi while working a "court approved job."

The foundation released the info late Friday night, saying they would do what they could to get him out as fast as possible.

The website also says this is for the same offense which Young will be facing trial for in Midland County.

However, Laura Nodolf, the District Attorney for Midland County and the one who discovered the discrepancy leading up to the overturn of Young's conviction, told NewsWest 9 back in January after Young bonded out that she had recused her office from the case and passed it over to Dawson County.

Nodolf also told NewsWest 9 that this order was completely separate from her office.

Young was released on bond back in January 2022 after his previous conviction and death row sentence were tossed out in September 2021.

At the time of the previous conviction being overturned and Young bonding out of jail, it was unclear whether he would be completely cleared or if he would need to stand trial again.

We have reached out to both the Harrison County District Attorney and the Dawson County District Attorney for more information, but they have not gotten back to us at this time.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office also did not have a Clinton Young in its jail records at the time of this story's release.