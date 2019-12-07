ALPINE, Texas — Chris Estrada has been sentenced for his part in the Zuzu Verk case.

Judge Roy Ferguson sentenced Estrada to 42 months in prison for tampering with physical evidence. He was escorted back to the Brewster County Jail to serve his sentence.

He will concurrently serve a 12 month sentence for evading arrest in a separate case.

Estrada was friends with Robert Fabian, who was sentenced to life in prison in May for the murder of his on-again, off-again girlfriend Zuzu Verk. He testified against Fabian during the trial in Lockhart, Texas.

