SPRING, Texas — Four young children were found abandoned during a welfare check in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff tweeted about the incident just before 4 a.m. He said deputies responded around 11 p.m.to the 4000 block of Cypress Hill Drive after two teenagers spotted three children in the street, including one that was nude.

The teens notified their parents who called deputies, the sheriff said. Deputies found three children, in various stages of undress, standing in the roadway.

The oldest child was said to be 4 years old. The sheriff said a 1-year-old toddler was also found inside a home nearby without adult supervision. There were two boys and two girls that were found.

While it's not clear, the sheriff said the children may have been left alone for up to two days. The 4-year-old even told deputies they thought their mother was dead.

The sheriff said the home was found unkept and in disarray. The toddler appeared to have fallen out of a crib and was on the floor.

"A very troubling situation, troubling scene, very grateful for the teens and Good Samaritans that responded," the sheriff said.

Child Protective Services has also responded to the scene.

Deputies said the children's parents were located at a motel in the 9100 block of Highway 6 and are being questioned.

They face child endangerment charges, according to the sheriff.

A family friend is helping to comfort the children in the meantime. The sheriff said the children appear to be in good spirits.

An investigation is underway. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

