Child injured by boat propeller at Lake Nasworthy, driver arrested

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A nine-year-old boy was seriously injured Sunday when he fell off the front of a boat while it was in motion and was struck by its propeller.
According to the San Angelo Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 3:35 p.m. July 4, at Lake Nasworthy.
The boy sustained serious bodily injury. Officers applied a tourniquet to the injury before the boy was taken to Shannon Medical Center by ambulance.
He is listed in stable condition.
After further investigation, the driver of the boat, Joe Alvarado, of Odessa, was arrested for intoxication assault with a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury.