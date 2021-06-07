Child injured by boat propeller at Lake Nasworthy, driver arrested

A nine-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck. He was taken to Shannon Medical Center for treatment.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A nine-year-old boy was seriously injured Sunday when he fell off the front of a boat while it was in motion and was struck by its propeller.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 3:35 p.m. July 4, at Lake Nasworthy.

The boy sustained serious bodily injury. Officers applied a tourniquet to the injury before the boy was taken to Shannon Medical Center by ambulance.

He is listed in stable condition.