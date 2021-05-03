x
Crime

Man arrested for intoxication assault after crash causes 14 year old to be airlifted to Lubbock

Hawn has been charged with two counts of intoxication assault after crossing into oncoming traffic, sending the other driver and passenger to the hospital.
Credit: Odessa Police Department

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail following a crash that injured two others on April 23.

Charles Clinton Hawn, 32, has been charged with two counts of intoxication assault and one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police and fire crews responded to the area of Faudree and P-Bar Ranch just after 11:30 p.m. in response to a major crash.

Hawn, who was driving a black truck in the 6800 block of North Faudree, reportedly went into oncoming traffic before striking another vehicle.

The driver, a 21-year-old male, and the passenger, a 14-year-old male, were taken to a local hospital along with Hawn. The 14 year old was later air-lifted to Lubbock.

Police found Hawn was intoxicated and in the possession of a firearm. He was arrested and charged accordingly on May 3.

