Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty in connection to Guillen's murder

WACO, Texas — Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty in connection to the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen on Tuesday.

Aguilar, who was the only one charged in Guillen's murder, appeared in federal court in Waco, along with members of the Guillen family. She was indicted on 11 counts by a grand jury last July.

Shortly after the hearing, the Guillen family held a news conference where her sister, Mayra Guillen, said she was "very taken aback" by Aguilar's guilty plea.

"With so many motions that she's filed in the past, for her to plead guilty now did take us by completely by surprise," she said. "We actually thought she was going to keep fighting back... I'm very taken aback by her decision today. There's still a lot of mixed emotions. Both anger and frustration... now we are going to have to wait for the actual sentencing."

In a statement by family attorney Natalie Khawam, she said Aguilar's guilty plea was "another step on the long path toward justice for Vanessa, my client and her courageous family."

"I will never stop fighting for my clients and will continue to seek and demand justice for victims and their families until it’s achieved," she said.

According to court documents, Aguilar helped her boyfriend, Spc. Aaron Robinson, dismember and bury Guillen's remains near the Leon River in Bell County after Robinson murdered Guillen on Fort Hood on April 22, 2020.

Her remains were later found on June 30, 2020. The next day, Robinson shot and killed himself, which left many wondering the motive behind Guillen's killing.

With a guilty plea, Aguilar will not go to trial. Her sentencing is expected within 90 to 100 days.

