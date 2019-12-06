ATASCOCITA, Texas — Deputies need the public’s help with identifying two men who were caught on camera stealing an air condition unit from an Atascocita home.

This happened May 6 in the 5700 block of Flax Bourton St.

Surveillance video caught the suspects back a truck into the driveway, take the ac unit and load it on the truck.

Harris County Precinct 4 said if you recognize these suspects or have any information that may assist in the investigation, please call 281-376-3472.

