Over a dozen cars damaged by a BB gun overnight in Odessa

Odessa Police tell us 15 people in and around the Lawndale and Northpark neighborhood reported their cars were damaged by a BB gun.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are looking for the suspects involved in shooting more than a dozen cars in and around the Lawndale and Northpark neighborhood with a BB gun overnight.

Police tell us criminal mischief calls started coming in early Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. In total, police have received 15 reports of damaged vehicles. All of the cars were parked and unoccupied.

CARS VANDALIZED: Odessa Police tell us 15 people in and around the Lawndale and Northpark neighborhood reported their cars were damaged by a BB gun overnight. All the cars were parked and unoccupied. Police have no suspects at this time. pic.twitter.com/8o0yQ8aEXg — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) January 20, 2021