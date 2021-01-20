Over a dozen cars damaged by a BB gun overnight in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are looking for the suspects involved in shooting more than a dozen cars in and around the Lawndale and Northpark neighborhood with a BB gun overnight.
Police tell us criminal mischief calls started coming in early Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. In total, police have received 15 reports of damaged vehicles. All of the cars were parked and unoccupied.
At this time no arrests have been made and there are no suspects. Anyone who has surveillance footage of any of these incidents is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.