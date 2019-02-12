CARLSBAD, N.M. — Carlsbad police are investigating after two people were shot on November 27.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of W. Francis at around 9:22 a.m. in reference to two people being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with a deadly gunshot wound to the head and a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man, identified as Seth Redick, was taken to Carlsbad Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

If you have info you are asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (575) 885-2111, Ext. 240.

