Carlsbad Police Crimestoppers ask for help solving an arson incident

The incident occurred on March 1 at the 900 Block of Franklin Street.

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Carlsbad Crimestoppers are asking for help solving an arson incident from March 1.

Officers responded to a house fire on the 900 Block of Franklin Street. When the house was extinguished, it was revealed that the house was set on fire and that a couple of people were seen near the house around the same time as the fire.

Crimestoppers need help with receiving information about the suspects and stolen items.

If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you can earn anywhere from $50-$1,000 in rewards.