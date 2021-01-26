x
Carlsbad Police Crime Stoppers ask for help locating suspects in a robbery incident

Two women went into Rue 21 and stole approximately $1,000 worth of men's and women's clothing.
Credit: Carlsbad Police

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Carlsbad Police Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating two female suspects in a robbery incident. 

Officers were called to Rue 21 where the robbery took place. 

According to witnesses, two women entered the store and took approximately over $1,000 of men's and women's clothing to the register. 

While one of the women tried to pay for the clothes, the other pulled out a gun and asked for the clothes to be bagged up before leaving the store. 

One of the women was dark-skinned and had a diamond tattoo on her chest, while the other woman was light-skinned. 

One of the women has been identified already as Eva Martinez. She is currently wanted for questioning. 

Crime Stoppers are offering up to $1,000 in rewards for any information leading to an arrest. 

You can contact the Carlsbad Police Crime Stoppers at 575--887-1888. 

