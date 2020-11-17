Carlsbad Police asks for any information in armed robbery case

Crimestoppers are offering anywhere from $50-$1000 in rewards for information leading to an arrest.

CARLSBAD, New Mexico — Carlsbad Police Crimestoppers are asking for help in armed robbery case at Hibbett Sports. The incident took place on November 5 at around 7:40 p.m.

According to the press release, the female suspect went into the Hibbett Sports and gathered up an undisclosed amount of apparel.

When she went to pay at the register, the suspect claimed to have a gun and told the employees to "not do anything stupid."

The press release says that the female suspect didn't pull out a gun, but simply inferred that she had one in her possession. After this, she left the store and no one saw where she traveled to.

According to the press release, she is standing somewhere between 5'0" to 5'4" tall and has a skinny build. She was described to the police as light skinned, possibly Hispanic. She also apparently had two scars on her forehead.

At this time, Carlsbad Police Crimestoppers want any information they can get relate to the suspect in order to arrest her.