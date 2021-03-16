Carlsbad Police arrests suspect involved in homicide case

Anthony Olivas was taken into custody in Loving, New Mexico.

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Carlsbad Police made an arrest in a homicide case on March 14.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of S. Mesa St. where officers found a 48-year old male who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Carlsbad Medical Center where he was pronounced dead soon after.

The Carlsbad Police Department teamed up with the Eddy's County Sheriff's Office to identify Anthony Olivas as the suspect.

An arrest was made at 4:05 p.m. and Olivas was taken to the custody. Olivas is charged with an open count of murder and kidnapping.

If you have more information about this incident, you can contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 575-885-2111.