Carlsbad Police seeking information on potential suspects in homicide investigation

CARLSBAD, N.M. — The Carlsbad Police Department is actively investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2300 Block of Missouri Street this past weekend.

Police are looking for 27-year-old Timothy Demon Elizondo, 37-year-old Joe Brandon “BJ” Hernandez, 37-year-old Robert Cain Williams, and 36-year-old Raynaldo Soto Parraz.

These subjects/people of interest are also believed to be associated with a stolen Black Chevy Silverado with New Mexico license plate number RAZ699.