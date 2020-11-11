x
Carlsbad Police seeking information on potential suspects in homicide investigation

The homicide occurred on the 2300 block of Missouri in Carlsbad this past weekend.
Credit: KWES

CARLSBAD, N.M. — The Carlsbad Police Department is actively investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2300 Block of Missouri Street this past weekend.

Police are looking for 27-year-old Timothy Demon Elizondo, 37-year-old Joe Brandon “BJ” Hernandez, 37-year-old Robert Cain Williams, and 36-year-old Raynaldo Soto Parraz. 

These subjects/people of interest are also believed to be associated with a stolen Black Chevy Silverado with New Mexico license plate number RAZ699.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Detective Tim Nyce at (575) 885-2111 Ext. 2241

