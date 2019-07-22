CARLSBAD, N.M. — One man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Cody James Pike, 22, has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault with deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Officers from Carlsbad Police Department responded to the 1000 block of North Halagueno just before 5 p.m. on July 21. The call was in reference to a man who had been shot.

Upon arrival, investigators found a 23-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper chest and arm. The victim was taken to Carlsbad Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Pike turned himself in to officers as they were investigating. The Eddy County Sheriff's Office also assisted.

If you have any information regarding the investigation you are asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-211 Ext. 240.