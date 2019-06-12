BIG SPRING, Texas — A rash of car break-ins and stolen vehicles led to a cross-county investigation -- all centered around one man, Casey Torrence.

Big Spring Police's investigation eventually turned into a joint investigation with eight agencies across West Texas including, Midland Police. Big Spring Police, Midland PD and the Glasscock County Sheriff's Office obtained multiple warrants on Torrence.

Officers found him in Big Spring Thursday. A news release states Big Spring officers, with the assistance of Midland PD, the Howard County Sheriff's office, Glasscock County Sheriff's office, state and federal officers began surveillance on Torrence Wednesday when Torrence got into a Ford F-350 reported stolen out of Martin County.

When officers tried to pull him over, he refused and chase began. Around 3:45 p.m., police say Torrence jumped out of the truck and ran on foot into a heavily wooded area just northwest of Roberts Lake.

Police found him around 4:15 p.m. hiding under brush and arrested him. A news release states Torrence had three pistols.

Torrence has been booked into the Howard County Jail on multiple felony warrants and more warrants from several jurisdictions and agencies are expected to follow.