MIDLAND, Texas — Monday night, officers with the Midland Police Department arrested Ridge Johnson, 27, after a high-speed pursuit which began in Odessa.

According to police, Johnson was driving a stolen grey 2016 Nissan Versa in Odessa where he began ramming an Odessa Police Department car.

The pursuit made its way into Midland and at this point involved officers from the OPD, Deputies from Midland and Ector County, and Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Once inside Midland City limits, Officers with MPD and the Midland County District Attorney’s office also joined the pursuit.

Officers successfully deployed stops sticks against Johnson.

During the pursuit, Johnson used his vehicle to strike two units with the Midland County Sherriff’s Office.

The pursuit continued downtown and concluded when Johnson wrecked his vehicle into a fence at the First Presbyterian Church located at 800 W. Texas Avenue.

After wrecking the stolen vehicle, Johnson fled on foot and was quickly caught by police.

No injuries were reported, and Johnson was charged on two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading on Foot.

Warrants for other charges are also pending.