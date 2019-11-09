ODESSA, Texas — Reports of a heavy police presence in the area of Atlantic and Marland Street were the result of a car chase.

According to DPS, officers were in pursuit of a subject who led officers on a chase. The suspect crashed in the area of Marland and Gulf and tried to run, but has since been detained.

A spokesperson for ECISD said three schools were placed on lockout (previously referred to as "shelter-in-place"). The lockout lasted from 3:40 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.

This lockout impacted Carver Early Education Center, Blackshear Elementary and Milam Magnet Elementary.

Odessa police assisted in the pursuit.

There are no further details at this time but the investigation is still ongoing.

