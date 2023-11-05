California man pleads guilty to drug, firearm charges in Alpine federal court

Adrian Arturo Solis, 30, pleaded guilty to two charges related to drug trafficking.

ALPINE, Texas — A California man pleaded guilty in a federal court in Alpine Wednesday to charges related to drug trafficking.

Adrian Arturo Solis, 30, of Sylmar, California, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Solis was traveling to Houston on Feb. 9, 2023, for a drug deal when a State Trooper stopped him and some passengers for going 20 miles over the speed limit.

When the trooper recognized drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and saw a passenger try to hide a pistol under his leg, he ordered everyone out of the vehicle.

The three occupants were found to be convicted felons.

During the traffic stop, Solis admitted to owning and possessing a second firearm that was in the vehicle.

During a probable cause search, troopers found body armor, firearm magazines and various types of drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl.

After arriving at the Pecos Criminal Justice Center, the two passengers who were with Solis received medical treatment for fentanyl overdoses.

Solis faces a minimum sentence of five years for the firearm possession count and a maximum sentence of life in prison.