MIDLAND, Texas — A man suspected of video taping in a women's restroom was called out from a car at gun point on August 16 after he was pulled over by police.

According to MPD, the police were conducting an investigation on the man, who was from California. The suspect then left the area and was later pulled over by police at the Kent Kwik on Highway 191.

Investigators said the suspect was making suspicious movements inside the vehicle. Due to this, the officers called the suspect out at gunpoint.

The man did not resist arrest and was taken to the police station for questioning. He has been charged with invasive visual recording.

The investigation is still underway and no further details are available at this time.

RELATED: VERIFY: Midland, Odessa police confirm Walmart shooting threats are a hoax

RELATED: Suspect steals $1,000 from Midland Chick-Fil-A