Crime of the Week: Authorities search for woman missing since 2018

Officers found artifacts possibly belonging to Denison in 2019 after a tip about a possible murder.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help locating a missing person.

MCSO is looking for Caitlin Denison, 22, who has been missing since January 10, 2018.

Denison was first reported missing after flying to Midland from Reno, Nevada. Authorities believe Denison may be in danger.

On March 13, 2019, deputies received information about a possible murder of a white woman with blonde hair within the Midland County limits.

Investigators responding to the anonymous tips found clothing artifacts possibly connected to Denison.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Denison, you are asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or use The Crime Stoppers App called P3 TIPS. No Caller ID is ever used and you will remain anonymous.

If your tip leads to her location, it could be worth a $2,500 reward.