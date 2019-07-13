The person killed Friday night in downtown Dallas was an innocent bystander who got caught in the crossfire of a shootout, police sources say.

DART police say they were the first to respond to the scene when they received a report of shots fired at about 6:45 p.m. in the area of North Griffin and Elm streets.

Upon arriving at the scene, DART officers found two people shot. One was taken to a hospital. The second was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Friday night, Dallas police said a search for a suspect was underway. A large police presence could be seen in the area, where a body on a bench was covered by a white sheet in front of the Homewood Suites.

Police haven't released a suspect description.

One man was placed in handcuffs at the scene but police haven't confirmed if he was involved in the gun battle.

As they investigate, Dallas police have shut down Griffin Street in both directions between Main Street and Pacific Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information.