Burn victim's family speaks out

Saffire Armenta's body was found on fire Nov. 2 in south Midland County. Now her family is searching for answers.

MIDLAND, Texas — It is still unclear how 25-year-old Saffire Armenta’s life came to an end.

Her body was found Nov. 2 in south Midland County on fire.

It took the Midland County Sheriff's Office close to a week to identify her remains and alert her family.

On Tuesday, her family drove from El Paso to Midland to help with the investigation. They spent the morning combing the area where she died.

“We just found some evidence and called the investigators to see if they could get it because we found a gas tank in a bush,” Alexiis Armenta, Saffire's younger sister, said.

We reached out to the county to confirm if they had found any new evidence but they told us they could neither confirm nor deny.

Alexiis is hopeful the evidence leads to answers, describing how she knew something was wrong last week when Saffire was not answering her phone, telling us it was going straight to voicemail.

As far as anyone wanting to hurt her sister, Alexiis says she does not know who could have done this.

“She had a good heart, a good soul, anyone who needed help would call her and she would help them out," Alexiis said. "She was always helping people out and man she loved babies...she loved my son.”

The sheriff’s office is not saying if they have any suspects or leads.

We asked Alexiis what she wants investigators to do.

"I want justice for my sister. I just want justice. I want answers. Anyone that knows what happened or anything...please...we just want justice,” Alexiis said.