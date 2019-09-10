At 4:10 a.m. Oct. 9, Lubbock Police Department officers responded to a burglary alarm at Anderson Brothers Jewelers, 8201 Quaker Ave, and recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry.

Lubbock Police officers arrived at the scene as James Casias, 31, was attempting to leave the parking lot of the jewelry store. Officers stopped Casias and asked him to exit his vehicle, which he did wearing a bullet proof vest. Contraband and jewelry were located in plain sight, leading officers to conduct a vehicle search that found additional contraband and stolen property, including that of another possible burglary in Plainview.

Upon entering the business, officers discovered forced entry into the business and a large amount of display items missing from the sales floor, along with a pry tool believed to be used in the crime.

Casias was arrested for the following charges:

Burglary of a Building

Unlawful Possession of Body Armor

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Casias was booked into Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.